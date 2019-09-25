UPSC ESE Engineering Services 2020 applications begin for 495 posts: Check eligibility, exam pattern, how to apply

UPSC ESE 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the notification for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2020. Interested candidates can start applying at the official website, upsc.gov.in till October 15. The preliminary exam will be held on January 5.

According to the official notification, 495 posts including 21 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are to be filled through this recruitment. Candidates will be hired at the post of civil engineering, mechanical engineer, electrical engineer and electronics and telecommunication engineer.

UPSC ESE 2020: Eligibility

Age: Candidates must be at least 21 years of age. The upper age is capped at 30 years. Further relaxation is given to reserved category candidates. The upper age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020.

Education: Applicants must have obtained a degree in engineering from a recognised institute or university.

UPSC ESE 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the online application link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the UPSC CSE link

Step 5: Click on part I and fill the form

Step 6: Click on part II and fill the form

Step 7: Upload image

Step 8: Make payment

UPSC ESE 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 as exam fee; reserved category candidates are exempted from paying a fee.

UPSC ESE 2020: Exam pattern

Candidates will have to clear a 500 marks exam in which two hours and 200 marks will be given to general studies and engineering aptitude test while three hours and 300 marks will be allotted to a specific field of engineering one is applying for.

Those who clear the preliminary exam will be called for the mains exam. The commission has the discretion to fix minimum qualifying marks in any or all the papers of the examination.

