Friday, Jan 27, 2023
UPSC ESE Prelims 2023: Admit card released, steps to download hall ticket

UPSC released the e-admit cards for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023. Candidates can now download the hall ticket from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC releases admit cards for the Engineering Services prelims examinationThe Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 is scheduled to be conducted at various Centres/Venues all over India on February 19 (Sunday) Representative image. Image Source- Unsplash

UPSC ESE 2023 Admit card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit cards for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023. Awaiting candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website –upsc.gov.in.

Read |UPSSSC PET result 2022 declared; how to check score

The Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 is scheduled to be conducted at various centres all over India on February 19 (Sunday). Candidates are advised to carry a hard copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre to avoid any last minute confusion.

UPSC ESE: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the home page

Step 3: Select ‘E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC’ tab and login by filling either your registration id or roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screeen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the hall ticket for future reference

According to the official notice by UPSC, ” In case, the photograph is not visible or available on the e-Admit Card, candidates are advised to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each session) along with the printout of e-admit card at the Venue of the examination for appearing at the examination with an undertaking.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-01-2023 at 15:51 IST
