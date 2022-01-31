UPSC ESE Admit Card 2022: Prelims admit card released

Union Public Service Commission has released the admit card for UPSC Engineering Services Examination (UPSC ESE) Preliminary exam. Candidates can find their admit cards on the official website — upsc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to take place on February 20, 2022 in two shifts. The paper will be of 500 marks and will have questions in MCQ format. Candidates have to compulsorily carry their admit cards to the exam centers, or they will not be permitted to enter the exam center.

UPSC ESE admit card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘latest’ tab on the homepage, and then click on the link ‘e-Admit Card Engineering Services Preliminary Examination’.

Step 3: Login using the registered registration Id or roll number.

Step 4: The UPSC ESE Prelims admit card will be displayed.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

Also read | RRB NTPC 2019: Indian Railways issues FAQs amid violence over recruitment exams

Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring a photo identity proof such as aadhar card, driving license, passport, voter Id card etc. and two passport size photographs one for each session for appearing in the examination with an undertaking.

With regards to the Covid situation in the country, wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates and those without a mask will not be allowed to enter the venue. However, candidates will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the authorities. Candidate may carry his/her own hand sanitizer (small size) in transparent bottle, and social distancing will be encouraged at every point.