Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

UPSC ESE 2023 Notification releasing today: apply before October 4

UPSC ESE 2023: Once released, candidates can check and download the UPSC ESE 2023 notification at the official website-upsc.gov.in.

upsc ese, upsc ese 2022UPSC ESE Notification 2022: Along with the notification, the commission will also release the UPSC ESE application form 2023 today.(Representational image/unsplash.com)

UPSC ESE  2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the UPSC Engineering Service Examination 2023 notification today i.e. September 14. Once released, candidates can check and download the UPSC ESE 2023 notification at the official website – upsc.gov.in.

Read |UPSC SO Steno 2022 Exam notification postponed; new schedule soon

The notification will include information on number of vacancies, application and exam dates, eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern and other such details related to UPSC ESE 2023 exam.

Alongside the notification, the commission will also release the UPSC ESE application form 2023 today. Candidates will be able to fill the application form till October 4.

UPSC ESE comprises three stages of examination.The first stage of ESE is called the preliminary/stage-1 examination.The candidates who qualify the ESE prelims exam  are selected for the ESE Mains exam. After qualifying the Mains exam the candidates are called for the third and the final round which is known as the interview.

Also Read |UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022: The art of writing answers to score better

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Engineering Services Exam (ESE), popularly known as IES (Indian Engineering Services), is a national level examination conducted for engineering graduates. Candidates  who qualify the UPSC ESE exam will be designated as class-1 officers as civil engineers,mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, electronics and telecommunication engineers under the government of India.

 

 

