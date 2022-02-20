UPSC ESE 2022: Prelims exam concludes; check answer key and past year cut-off

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has successfully conducted the preliminary round of the Engineering Services Examination (UPSC ESE) 2022 today, i.e. February 20, 2022. The exam took place over two sessions. While the forenoon session for paper 1 was held from 10 am to 12 noon, the afternoon session for paper 2 took place from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates had to appear for the examination in observance of all covid-19 protocols.

However, soon after the conclusion of the UPSC ESE 2022 exam, candidates seem to be in search of the answer keys. The official UPSC ESE answer keys have not been released and will soon be hosted on upsc.gov.in. So far, only the unofficial answer keys are available and candidates can check the same from various platforms i.e YouTube, the social media app, Telegram, or by referring to the website of particular coaching institutes.

Although unofficial, these answer keys can help candidates to have an idea of their tentative score. Along with the answer keys, they also provide a detailed UPSC ESE exam analysis, section-wise commentary on difficulty level.

According to the UPSC ESE exam pattern 2022, the preliminary examination is conducted for a total of 500 marks. For every correct response, 01 marks will be given and 1/3rd of the marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Cut-off marks

It can be observed that there has been a substantial increase in the cut-offs of the year 2020 as compared to 2019, for all the subjects. Moreover, the minimum qualifying marks are different for every category and branch of engineering. Take a look at the table given below, to have an idea of what the UPSC ESE 2022 cut-off will be like:

Year Civil Engineering Mechanical Engineering Electrical Engineering Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering 2020 238 262 238 245 2019 188 187 221 226 2018 207 256 230 213 2017 202 231 257 221 2016 229 301 320 322

The preliminary round of the exam is qualifying in nature. Candidates will get their UPSC ESE result 2022 based on their performance in the written examination, personality test and interview. The results have to be checked from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This year, a total of 247 vacancies are going to be filled via this recruitment examination. As per the schedule, the main examination is going to be conducted on June 26, 2022.