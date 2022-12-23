UPSC ESE 2022: Final results declared; here’s how to check

UPSC ESE 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the final results for engineering services exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website— upsc.gov.in.

The written exam was conducted in June 2022 and interviews for personality test were held from October to December. A total of 213 engineers have been recommended for appointment across various disciplines. There were a total of 246 vacancies. 66 candidates have been kept in the reserve list

UPSC ESE 2022: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website— upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link given for Engineering Service Exam result

Step 3: View the result and download it for future reference

The candidature of 14 candidates have been kept provisional. Appointment of these candidates will be provisional till the Commission verifies their original documents and clears their status.

The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months, i.e. till March 22, 2023. If any candidate fails to submit the requisite documents, as required by the Commission, within the above prescribed period, their candidature will be cancelled