UPSC ESE 2021 final result declared; Kartikay Kaushik is AIR 1

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the engineering services exam (ESE), 2021. A total of 194 candidates have been selected against the 225 reported vacancies. Candidates who appeared in the engineering services 2021 interview can check result at the official website – upsc.gov.in.

Kartikay Kaushik has topped the merit list by securing all India rank 1 followed by Radhe Shyam Tiwari at rank 2 and Devesh Kumar Dewangan at third position. Of the 194 selected candidates, 77 have been recommended for civil engineering, 34 for mechanical engineering, 54 for electrical engineering and 29 for electronics and telecommunication engineering.

The candidature of 29 recommended candidates has been kept provisional subject to verification of original documents. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months which is upto July 27, 2022. Meanwhile, a total of 58 candidates have been kept on the reserve list.

The allotment of selected candidates to various Services/Posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of Services expressed by them.