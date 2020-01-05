UPSC ESE 2020: How was the paper? Check detail analysis

UPSC ESE 2020 was held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 UPSC ESE 2020 was held on Sunday, January 5, 2020

UPSC ESE 2020: The Union Public Service Commission conducted the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) on Sunday, January 5, 2020. The candidates who appeared in the examination have rated the paper as moderate. The questions were asked mainly from General Principles of Design, Drawing, Importance of Safety, ICT and Ethics.

It’s a two-stage written examination——preliminary exam and the main exam, followed by an interview.

UPSC ESE 2020: Paper analysis by experts

The overall level of the exam was easy to moderate. MN Ramesh, Academic Head at Gradeup said, “There were more questions from General Principles of Design, Drawing, Importance of Safety, ICT and Ethics in comparison to last year.” The Standard Quality and Engineering Mathematics sections comprised twenty per cent questions.

“Questions from Engineering Drawing and Ethics were less in number as compared to last year,” the Academic Head mentioned.

Paper wise marks distribution

Paper 1: General Studies and Engineering Aptitude. It consists of 100 questions with a total of 200 marks. Candidates get two hours to solve paper 1.

Paper 2: Engineering Discipline Paper. It consists of 150 questions with a total of 300 marks. Candidates get three hours to solve paper 2.

The candidates who will clear the examinations will be hired for 495 posts. 21 vacancies are for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). Candidates will be hired at the post of civil engineering, mechanical engineer, electrical engineer and electronics and telecommunication engineer.

Those who clear the preliminary exam will be called for the mains exam.

