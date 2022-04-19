UPSC EPFO Result 2020: Non-selected candidates allowed to represent their rejection 

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has released a notice for students whose candidature was rejected for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) 2020. The notice can be read at the official website – upsc.gov.in

As per the notification, the candidates who desire to represent against his/her rejection in accordance with the criteria and modalities adopted for shortlisting the post may submit the same with the substantive ground. The representation with evidence can be mailed to sospc.upsc@nic.in.

The last date for submission of representation is May 3. Any representations received after the due date will not be considered by the commission.

“All the representations would be examined and if in any case the grounds/reasons indicated therein are found to be correct as per criteria and modalities adopted, such applications would be shortlisted and rejections of others would be maintained. Thereafter, revised and updated scrutiny details would be uploaded in this space,” the official notice reads.