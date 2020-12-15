UPSC EPFO recruitment exam 2020: Online window to centre change opens today

Apply for change in centres from December 15. Representational image

UPSC EPFO recruitment exam 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has allowed candidates appearing for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recruitment exams to change their exam centres from today at upsconline.nic.in. The candidates can change their centres in two phases — December 15 to 21 and from December 29 to January 4.

The UPSC in its notification mentioned that the decision has been taken in view of a large number of applicants and requests received from the candidates. “Apart from demands received for changing the centres, there are requests received from candidates for open centres at Kolkata and Jaipur being more than their capacity, the commission has decided to give an opportunity to the candidates, if they wish, to submit their revised choice of centre for the recruitment test,” UPSC in its notification mentioned.

The recruitment test will be held at 72 centres across the country on May 9. “49 centres having available capacity will be opened in the first phase. In the second phase, after adjusting the options given by the candidates, other centres shall be opened as feasible,” the notification mentioned. The recruitment drive will be held for 421 vacancies for the posts of enforcement officer/ accounts officer.

