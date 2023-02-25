scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 577 posts; eligibility, selection process

UPSC EPFO recruitment 2023: The application process has begun and will remain open till March 17, 6 pm. A total of 577 vacancies (418 for enforcement officers and 159 for assistant provident fund commissioner) will be filled through this recruitment drive.

upsc epfo recruitmentCandidates can download the notification from the official website - upsc.gov.in (Representative/file image)
UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released a notification to recruit enforcement officers and assistant provident fund commissioner in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Candidates can download the notification from the official website – upsc.gov.in

The application process has begun and will remain open till March 17, 6 pm. A total of 577 vacancies (418 for enforcement officers and 159 for assistant provident fund commissioner) will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Read |BPSC 68th CCE: Model question papers for Main exam released

Candidates will be hired for two years at the New Delhi office, however, they are liable to be posted anywhere in India. Candidates need to apply at the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) link at upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC EPFO recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The upper age is capped at 30 years. For reserved category candidates, there will be relaxation in the upper age limit as per the norms.

Eligibility: Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree in any subject from a recognised university.

UPSC EPFO recruitment: Exam pattern

A pen and paper test will be held. It will be an objective-type test and all questions will carry equal marks. The duration of the test will be two hours. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. Recruitment Test (RT) and Interview carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25 for the candidates shortlisted based on Recruitment Test (RT) and qualify in the interview

 

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 15:19 IST
