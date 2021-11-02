UPSC EPFO exam 2020: Detailed application form (DAF) released, last date to submit is November 22

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed application form (DAF) for candidates who successfully qualified the Enforcement officer examination 2020. The last date for submission of DAF is November 24, 5 pm. Candidates can fill the form at the official website – upsconline.nic.in

“​​The candidates are advised to keep a print-out of Detailed Application Form (DAF) filled by them,” the official notification reads. Candidates can read the official notice at upsc.gov.in. It is compulsory for all the candidates who qualified the EPFO exam to submit the DAF before the last date in order to appear in the interview stage.

The exam for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) was conducted on September 5 and the result was declared on October 8. A total of 421 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

A total of 1337 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted in the result declared in October who will now appear for the interview. Selected candidates will be employed as enforcement officers or account officers at Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.