UPSC EPFO 2021 deferred, here’s what all exams postponed

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had decided to postpone the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) recruitment test, 2020. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 9, 2021. The decision to defer the exam has been taken due to the coronavirus outbreak across the country.

The commission held a meeting on Monday to review the situation prevailing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequently recruitment test for 421 posts of Enforcement Officer – Accounts Officer has been postponed.

“The Commission considered rapidly changing circumstances, health considerations, lockdown restrictions including social distancing norms and aggravating situation enforced due to the pandemic. The Commission has decided that it will not be possible to conduct examinations and interviews for the present,” read the official release by UPSC.

Besides, the personality tests (interviews) of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020, which were scheduled from April 20-23 will also be rescheduled. The Civil Services Examination, 2020 scheduled to be conducted from April 26-June 18 and the recruitment tests have also been deferred till further notice.

The commission will continuously review the dates for the Interviews and recruitment test, where candidates and advisers are required to travel from all parts of the country. The revised schedules of the same will be notified on the website of the UPSC.

The UPSC had earlier released the admit cards for the EPFO recruitment test.