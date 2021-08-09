UPSC EPFO 2021 admit card released; here’s direct link to download

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of UPSC on upsconline.nic.in. (representative image)

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the admit card for the Enforcement Officer – Accounts Officer exam 2021. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of UPSC on upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC EPFO admit card will be available on the official website until September 5, 2021. Candidates need to log in to the registration portal to download the admit card from the website.

How to download the EPFO admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Download and take a printout of the ‘Important Instructions’

Step 4: Log in using necessary credentials

Step 5: Download the admit and take a print out for further reference

The EPFO exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 9, but was later postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus in the country. The exam will now be conducted on September 5.

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam to be held on September 5 followed by an interview. Selected candidates will be employed as enforcement officers or account officers at Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The exam will be an objective-type test and all questions will carry equal marks. The duration of the test will be two hours. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. Recruitment Test (RT) and interview carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25 for the candidates shortlisted based on Recruitment Test (RT) and qualify in the interview