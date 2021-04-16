UPSC EPFO 2021 admit card released; here’s direct link to download

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Enforcement Officer – Accounts Officer exam on Friday. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC EPFO admit card will be available on the official website until May 9, 2021. Candidates need to log in to the registration portal to download the admit card from the website.

How to download the admit:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Download and take a print out of the ‘Important Instructions’

Step 4: Log in using necessary credentials

Step 5: Download the admit and take a print out for further reference

Click here for the direct link to download admit card.