UPSC EPFO 2020 revised exam dates announced 

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the new exam dates of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) recruitment test, 2020. The exam will now be conducted on September 5. The EPFO exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 9, but was later postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus in the country.

“Recruitment Test for 421 posts of Enforcement Officer-Accounts Officer, EPFO, 2020 will now be held on 05.09.2021,” reads the official statement released by UPSC on its website.

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam to be held on September 5 followed by an interview. Selected candidates will be employed as enforcement officers or account officers at Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The exam will be an objective-type test and all questions will carry equal marks. The duration of the test will be two hours. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. Recruitment Test (RT) and interview carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25 for the candidates shortlisted based on Recruitment Test (RT) and qualify in the interview