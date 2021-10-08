UPSC EPFO 2020 result declared; here’s how to check

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the result for the Enforcement Officer – Accounts Officer exam 2020 which was held on September 5, 2021. Candidates can download the check the result at the official website – upsc.gov.in

The EPFO exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 9 but was later postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus in the country. Candidates who have qualified for the exam will now have to fill the detailed application form (DAF) which will be available on the website. The issue of the DAF and last date for submission will be notified later.

UPSC EPFO 2020 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link under ‘what’s new’

Step 3: Open the pdf link

Step 4: Check your roll number in the result list

Candidates who have qualified the exam will now appear in the interview. Selected candidates will be employed as enforcement officers or account officers at Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), and the Ministry of Labour and Employment. This recruitment drive will fill 421 vacancies.