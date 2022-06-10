scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
UPSC EPFO Enforcement officer 2020 interview schedule released; check details

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
June 10, 2022 1:51:49 pm
Eligible candidates can check the schedule at he official website - upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). Eligible candidates can check the schedule at he official website – upsc.gov.in

The interviews will begin on July 4 and will conclude on August 1. The interviews will be conducted in two shifts – the forenoon shift will begin from 9 am and the afternoon shift will begin at 12 pm.

Read |UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 exam analysis: Many firsts and comebacks in this year’s question paper

“Use of mobile phones and other electronic gadgets in the UPSC premises is banned. Candidates are, therefore, advised to avoid bringing mobile phones with them, as the Commission does not undertake to keep them for their custody,” the official notification reads. 

The reporting time for candidates called for interview in forenoon session is 9 am and the reporting time for candidates called for interview in afternoon session is 12 noon, at the UPSC Office.

UPSC has also directed the candidates to carry a list of documents on the interview day. The list of documents is mentioned in the interview schedule document. Candidates failing to prove their eligibility will be disqualified from the recruitment process.

 

