UPSC Engineering Services main exam result 2020 declared

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result for the Indian Engineering Services (IES) Main exam 2020 at its official website, upsc.gov.in. The UPSC IES main was held on October 18. The selected candidates will now be called for the personality test or interview. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable) etc at the time of the personality test.

In accordance with the Rules of Engineering Services Examination, 2020, all these candidates are required to mandatorily fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be made available on the commission’s website upsconline.nic.in from December 24 to January 5 till 6 pm. The dates of the exams are not out yet. The schedule of the Interview will be informed to the candidates in due course. No request for a change in the date and time of the Personality Test intimated to the candidates will be entertained under any circumstances, as per rules.

UPSC IES result 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link under ‘whats new’

Step 3: PDF will open, check roll number

The mark-sheets of candidates who have not qualified will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website after the publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days.

Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter at its campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/result on working days between 10 AM to 5 PM in person or over Telephone Nos. 23388088, (011)-23385271/ 23381125/ 23098543 from this counter.

