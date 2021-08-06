UPSC Engineering Services prelims result 2021 declared, check merit list

The candidates who have qualified in the prelims examination will now appear in the Mains that will be conducted on November 21, 2021. (Representative image)

UPSC Engineering Services Prelims Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission has released the results of the Indian Engineering Services (ESE) preliminary examination prelims examination. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website upsc.gov.in. The prelims exam was conducted on July 18, 2021.

The candidates who have qualified in the prelims examination will now appear in the Mains that will be conducted on November 21, 2021.

UPSC Engineering Services prelims results 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf with a list of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download and take a print out for further reference.

The main examination will include 2 conventional type discipline-specific engineering papers. The examinations will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours, with a weightage of 300 marks per paper. Candidates who qualify for Stage 2 examinations by achieving the minimum qualifying marks as determined by the Commission will be eligible to appear for the Stage 3 Personality Test, which carries a weightage of 200 marks.

“The candidates may download their e-admit cards from the commission’s website around 3 weeks before the commencement of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021. Candidates are also informed that marks and cut-off marks of Engineering Services (Preliminary) examination, 2021 will be uploaded on the commission’s website i.e., upsc.gov.in after the entire process of Engineering Services Examination, 2021 is over i.e. after the declaration of the final result of Engineering Services examination, 2021. No request for change of centre/ discipline for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be entertained under any circumstances,” read the official notification.