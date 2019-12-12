UPSC Engineering Services prelims admit card 2020 released: Here’s how to download

UPSC Engineering Services admit card 2020: Those candidates who qualify the preliminary round will have to appear for the main exam. (Representational image) UPSC Engineering Services admit card 2020: Those candidates who qualify the preliminary round will have to appear for the main exam. (Representational image)

UPSC Engineering Services admit card 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit card for the Indian Engineering Services (IES) preliminary examination. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, upsc.gov.in. The UPSC IES prelims exams are scheduled to be conducted on January 5, 2020 (Sunday).

The UPSC engineering services prelims admit card will remain available to download till the date of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the UPSC IES prelims without a valid admit card. The exam will be conducted in two shifts – the morning shift will begin from 9 am to noon and the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The prelims exam will be held to fill approximately 500 engineering positions in various departments of the central government.

UPSC IES admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘UPSC e-admit card engineering services’ under ‘whats’ news’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘click here to download’

Step 5: Click on ‘proceed’

Step 6: Fill the information and click submit

Step 7: Admit card will appear, download

Candidates need to bring the print out of the UPSC IES admit card along with an original photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in the admit card in each session to secure admission to the examination hall, according to official notification.

UPSC in instructions issued to candidates also said that the IES admit card 2019 “must be preserved till the declaration of the final result.

