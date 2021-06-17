UPSC Engineering Services preliminary exams 2021 date released

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the schedule for the Engineering Services (preliminary) examination. As per the notification, the examinations are to be conducted on July 18. The last date for registering for the examination was April 27.

The UPSC ESE will be held in two shifts. The General Studies and Engineering Aptitude paper will be conducted in the morning for a duration of 2 hours, from 10 am to 12 noon. The discipline-specific civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics and telecom engineering papers will be conducted in the afternoon for a duration of 3 hours, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The General Studies and Engineering Aptitude paper will include objective type questions and will be for 200 marks. The discipline-specific papers will include objective type questions and will be for 300 marks. All papers follow a negative marking scheme. If candidates choose an incorrect option, they will lose 1/3rd of the marks assigned to the question. However, if the candidate leaves a particular question unanswered, there will be no negative marking.

The recruitment for UPSC IES will be conducted in three stages. After the preliminary examination, candidates who are declared by the Commission as having qualified in the same by achieving the minimum qualifying marks as determined by the Commission will be eligible for admission to Stage 2/ Main examination.

The stage 2 examination will include 2 conventional type discipline-specific engineering papers. The examinations will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours, with a weightage of 300 marks per paper. Candidates who qualify for Stage 2 examinations by achieving the minimum qualifying marks as determined by the Commission will be eligible to appear for the Stage 3 Personality Test, which carries a weightage of 200 marks.

Candidates may visit the official UPSC website for more information about the examinations- upsc.gov.in