UPSC Engineering Services, Geo Scientist Main exams postponed

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the Engineering Services Main and Geo-Scientist Main 2020 main exams till further notice. The exams were scheduled to be held on August 9. While the commission is yet to release the detailed notice. The reason behind the delay seems to be the increasing cases of coronavirus pandemic.

UPSC IES Main is a three-hour long exam. It is divided into two papers (paper I and paper II) for all four streams – civil engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and electrical and telecom engineering. Only those who clear the preliminary exam will be called for the main exam. The commission has the discretion to fix minimum qualifying marks in any or all the papers of the examination.

To ensure that candidates have to commute the least, the commission had recently given the option of changing the exam centre for the UPSC CSE candidates. UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) was also postponed and re-scheduled to be held on October 4. The window of submitting the revised choice of centres by the candidates will be operational in two phases, that is, July 7 to 13 till 6 pm and July 20 to 24 till 6 pm at upsconline.nic.in.

The commission had also cancelled the Indian Economic Services (IES) exam claiming lack of vacancies. “Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 will not be held due to NIL vacancy reported for the Indian Economic Service by the Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs),” UPSC had mentioned in a notice.

