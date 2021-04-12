UPSC Engineering Services final result 2021 declared

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the final result for the Indian Engineering Services (IES) exam 2020 at its official website, upsc.gov.in. The UPSC IES main was held on October 18 and the interview/ personality test in March/ April.

The mark sheet shall be made available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result. “Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. Allotment of candidates to various Services/Posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of Services expressed by them,” reads the official notice.

UPSC IES result 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link under ‘whats new’

Step 3: PDF will open, check roll number

Union Public Service Commission has a facilitation counter at its campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/result on working days between 10 am to 5 pm in person or over telephone Nos. 23388088, (011)-23385271/ 23381125/ 23098543 from this counter.