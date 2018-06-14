UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2018: e-Admit card released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2018: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 1 at various centres/venues. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 1 at various centres/venues.

UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2018: The e-admit card for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2018 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). All those candidates who have registered for the same are required to download their respective cards from the official website — upsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 1 at various centres/venues all across the country. No paper admit card will be issued to any candidate. If there is any discrepancy in the admit card, the candidates may mail about the same to ‘usengg-upsc@nic.in’ before June 21.

The preliminary examination was conducted on January 8. Through this exam, approximately 588 engineering positions in various departments of the central government will be filled. Those who clear the main exam will then be called for the interview round.

UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on the admit card link

Step 3: Read all the important instructions, take a printout of the same and move to the next page

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration/roll number, date of birth and image code

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Candidates should check their admit cards properly. If their photograph is not visible or available on the card, they should carry two identical photographs (one for each session) along with proof of identity such as aadhaar card, identity card or voter identity card or passport or driving license at the examination venue. Also, 10 minutes before the examination schedule, i.e at 08:50 am (forenoon session) and 1:50 pm (afternoon session), no candidate will be allowed to enter the hall.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd