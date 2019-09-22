UPSC Engineering Services (ESE) exams 2019: Check details on application process, syllabus, exam pattern, admit card, other details

UPSC ESE Notification 2019: The online application process for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Engineering Services (ESE) examinations will begin from September 25. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website- upsc.gov.in.

The Commission will conduct the preliminary examination on January 5, 2019 to fill approximately 500 engineering positions in various departments of the central government. The admit cards will be made available in December.

Exam fee: Candidates (excepting female/SC/ST/ PH who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 200.

UPSC ESE 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website and read the complete notification

Step 2: Then go to upsconline.nic.in and click on the link Engineering Services Examination

Step 3: There will be two parts – Part I and II

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and click on yes towards the bottom of the page

Step 5: Fill the required details like age, qualification etc

Step 6: In part II registration, pay the exam fees, select examination centre, upload photograph and signature.

Step 7: Agree with the declaration made by you.

Eligibility:

Education qualification: For admission to the examination, a candidate must have a degree in engineering from a recognised university other educational institutions.

Age: A candidate must be not less than 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on August 1, 2019.

Selection process: Those candidates who qualify the preliminary round will have to appear for the main exam, dates of which will be released later. Those who clear the main exam will then be called for the interview round.

