UPSC Engineering Services 2022 notification released: Check how to register, other eligibility criteria here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the official notifications for the Indian Engineering Services (IES) exams 2022 today. The online application for UPSC IES begins today. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the application form at the official website upsconline.nic.in. The last date of application is October 12, 2021, till 6.00 pm.

Based on the examination, the recruitment of the candidates will take place in four categories — Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronic and Telecommunication Engineerings. Candidates with an engineering degree or Bachelor’s/Master’s degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the major subjects from any recognised university or institution can apply for the UPSC ESE.

To apply for UPSC IES, the minimum age requirement is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 30.

How to apply for UPSC IES 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Online application for various exams’

Step 3: On the new page, click on part 1 registration for IES exam

Step 4: Enter credentials and necessary information

Step 5: Submit and register for part II

Candidates should note that a registration will only be considered complete when both the registration part will be submitted by the candidate.

UPSC IES 2022 will be conducted in three stages:

Stage I/(Preliminary stage): The examination will consist of two objective types (MCQ) question papers carrying a maximum of 500 marks (Paper 1 – 200 marks and Paper II – 300 Marks). The preliminary exam will be conducted on February 20, 2022.

Stage-II/(Main): It will consist of conventional type papers in Engineering Discipline with maximum marks of 600 (300 marks in each paper). The duration of the exam would be three hours.

Stage-III: Personality test carrying 200 marks.

Negative marking is applicable for each wrong answer. One-third of the total mark of one question will be deducted as a penalty for each wrong answer. Syllabi of the UPSC IES is mentioned in the official notification of the website.