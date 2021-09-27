UPSC Engineering Services 2021 Mains exam schedule released, check details

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for Engineering Services 2021 Main exam. As per the schedule the exam will be conducted on November 21, 2021. Candidates can check the entire schedule on the official website – upsc.gov.in.

The commission had earlier released the results of the Indian Engineering Services (ESE) preliminary examination 2021 on August 5. The prelims exam was conducted on July 18, 2021.

The candidates who had qualified in the prelims examination will now appear in the Mains. The admit card for the mains exam will be released two weeks before the exam date.

The main examination will include 2 conventional type discipline-specific engineering papers. The examinations will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours, with a weightage of 300 marks per paper. Candidates who qualify for Stage 2 examinations by achieving the minimum qualifying marks as determined by the Commission will be eligible to appear for the Stage 3 Personality Test, which carries a weightage of 200 marks.

“The candidates may download their e-admit cards from the commission’s website around 3 weeks before the commencement of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021. Candidates are also informed that marks and cut-off marks of Engineering Services (Preliminary) examination, 2021 will be uploaded on the commission’s website i.e., upsc.gov.in after the entire process of Engineering Services Examination, 2021 is over.” the commission stated in an earlier notification.