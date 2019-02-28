UPSC Engineering Services 2019 prelims results declared, check merit list

UPSC Engineering Services 2019 prelims result: The Union Public Service Commission has released the results of Engineering Services Exam (ESE) prelims examination. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website upsc.gov.in.

The candidates who have qualified in the prelims examination will now appear in the Mains that will be conducted on June 30, 2019.

Earlier, the prelims examination was conducted on January 6, 2019.

UPSC Engineering Services prelims results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf with list of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Selection process: Those candidates who qualify the preliminary round will have to appear for the main exam, dates of which will be released later. Those who clear the main exam will then be called for the interview round.

