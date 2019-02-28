Toggle Menu
UPSC Engineering Services 2019 prelims results declared, check merit listhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/upsc-engineering-services-2019-prelims-results-declared-upsc-gov-in-5605198/

UPSC Engineering Services 2019 prelims results declared, check merit list

UPSC Engineering Services 2019 prelims result: The candidates who have qualified in the prelims examination will now appear in the Mains that will be conducted on June 30, 2019. The prelims results are available at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Engineering Services 2019 prelims result: The Mains examination will be conducted on June 30, 2019. Image source: pixabay.com

UPSC Engineering Services 2019 prelims result: The Union Public Service Commission has released the results of Engineering Services Exam (ESE) prelims examination. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website upsc.gov.in.

The candidates who have qualified in the prelims examination will now appear in the Mains that will be conducted on June 30, 2019.

Earlier, the prelims examination was conducted on January 6, 2019.

UPSC Engineering Services prelims results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf with list of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Selection process: Those candidates who qualify the preliminary round will have to appear for the main exam, dates of which will be released later. Those who clear the main exam will then be called for the interview round.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019Railway JobsBank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.     

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 RRB Group D, NTPC recruitment 2019: Online registration process postponed till March 1
2 Indian Army recruitment rally in UP: Registration process begins, exams from May 25
3 UPPRPB UP Police SI result in March, 5000 new vacancies soon