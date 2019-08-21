UPSC Engineering Services 2019 interview dates, admit card today: How to download

UPSC Engineering Services Mains 2019 admit card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the admit card for the final interview round for the Indian Engineering Services (IES) today – August 21 at its official website, upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who have cleared Mains and Prelims will be eligible for the interview round.

The interview round will be conducted from September 9 onwards. The interview will be conducted in two shifts the morning shift will begin from 9 am and the evening will begin from 1 pm. A total of 14000 candidates have been shortlisted for the final round.

UPSC IES admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘UPSC e-admit card engineering services’ under ‘whats’ news’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘click here to download’

Step 5: Click on ‘proceed’

Step 6: Fill the information and click submit

Step 7: Admit card will appear, download

In civil engineering stream, a total of 647 candidates have been shortlisted for an interview which is scheduled to be conducted to September 9 to October 18. For Mechanical stream, the interview will be held for September 16 to October 15 for 261 candidates. For electrical engineering, a total of 243 candidates have been shortlisted form whom the exam will be conducted from September 9 to October 3. For E&T, the interview will be conducted from September 9 to October 18 for 249 candidates.

