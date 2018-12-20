UPSC Engineering Service prelims admit card released, download at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Engineering Service prelims: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the UPSC engineering service (prelims) exam on its official website – upsc.gov.in. The exam will be conducted on January 6, 2019. Candidates need to take a print out of the e-admit card. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam without a valid admit card and identity proof.

Advertising

The UPSC Engineering prelims admit card will be available only till December 29, 2018. Candidates need to download the card before the date. In case, the photograph is not visible or available on the e-admit card, candidates will have to carry one photograph for each session of the exam along with the printout of the e-admit card at the exam centre.

UPSC Engineering Service Prelim admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page scroll down to find ‘admit card’ button

Advertising

Step 3: Click on the admit card button, a new page will open

Step 4: In the new page, click on the link ‘admit card for various exams of UPSC’

Step 5: Another new page will open, click on the download link

Step 6: Another window will open, click on ‘click here’ link under the download option

Step 7: Read the instructions carefully and print

Step 8: Click on ‘yes’ on ‘have you taken out the print of important instructions’ to access admit card

Step 9: Log-in using registration number or roll number and download the admit card

Entry to the exam hall will close 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the exam. For the morning session candidates need to enter the exam hall by 9:50 am and for afternoon session candidates need to enter the hall by 1:50 pm, at the latest. According to the official release by the commission, no candidate will be allowed the entry after the time.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.