UPSC Engineering Service Main detailed application form released, here’s how to apply

UPSC ESE Main DAF 2020 available at upsc.gov.in (Express photo by Prem nath Pandey/Representational)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the detailed application form (DAF) for the Engineering Services Main exam at its official website, upsc.gov.in. The form is released on December 24 and will remain available till January 5 till 6 pm. “All the candidates qualified on the basis of the result of the main or stage-II examination of the Engineering Services Examination, 2020 are requested to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF),” states the official notice.

While filling the form, basic information of a candidate will be taken from the common application form and those areas will be greyed. In case any candidate notes any error or discrepancy in these fields, s/he may make a separate detailed representation to the commission including all relevant documents, in support of his claim, as per the official notice.

Read | UPSC EPFO recruitment exam 2020: Online window to centre change opens today

UPSC ESE Main DAF 2020: How to fill

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on Engineering Service Main DAF

Step 3: Click on the Engineering Services Examination Main link

Step 4: Fill in details, after clicking the submission button, read pop-up message on your screen

Step 5: Password will be sent on email, note down your password to login

Step 6: Fill modules, save and move to next

Step 7: Upload documents, review the form, and submit

A total of 347 posts will be filled through this recruitment exam. This a revised vacancy as per the official notice, the Ministry of Railways has withdrawn their vacancies for the railway services.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd