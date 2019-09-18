UPSC Drug Inspector results declared, how to check

UPSC Drug Inspector results 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result of the Drugs Inspector recruitment exam 2018. The recruitment exam was conducted on December 15, and the interviews were held from August 26 to 30, 2019.

A total of 23 candidates qualified for the recruitment posts. The candidates can check the results through the website- upsc.gov.in.

“The following candidates have been recommended for appointment to the post of drugs inspector (medical devices) in central drugs standard control organisation, ministry of health and family welfare on the basis of the combined computer based recruitment test held on 15.12.2018 and interviews held from 26.08.2019 to 30.08.2019,” read the official notification.

The marks of interviewed candidates, cut-off marks m will be released on the website shortly. “The marks of interviewed candidates, cut off marks, etc. will be uploaded on the commission’s website after the completion of recruitment process or within thirty days, whichever is later,” mentioned on the official website.

The UPSC exam was conducted in two stages- the combined computer based recruitment test and the interview round.

Steps to check the UPSC Drugs Inspector exam 2018 result:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: A pdf file with number of selected candidates will appear on screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

