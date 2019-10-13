UPSC declares results for Lecturer posts, check list of selected candidates

UPSC Lecturer recruitment exam results 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared results for the recruitment examination conducted for the Lecturer posts. The list of selected candidates is available at the official website.

A total of 24 candidates have been appointed for the posts of Lecturer. The candidates can check their name through the official website- upsc.gov.in.

The selected candidates will now be appointed for the posts of Lecturer (Electronics and Communication Training) in Department of Training and Technical Education. “The following candidates have been recommended for appointment to the post of Lecturer (Electronics and Communication Engineering) in Department of Training and Technical Education, Govt of NCT of Delhi on the basis of computer based recruitment test conducted on March 10, 2019 and interviews held from September 18 to 27, 2019,” read the official notification.

UPSC Lecturer recruitment exam results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘UPSC Lecturer recruitment results’

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and save it

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.

The commission also released names of the selected candidates required to undergo training. The candidates can check their name through the website- ups.gov.in.

The cut-off marks of the candidates will soon be released in the website. “The marks of interviewed candidates, cut-off marks, etc. will be uploaded on the commission’s website after the completion of recruitment process or within 30 days, whichever is later,” mentioned the official notification.

