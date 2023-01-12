UPSC declares final result for CDS (I) 2022 exam; how to check

UPSC CDS Exam (I) 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the final results for Combined Defence Services Examination (I). Candidates can check their results at the official website— upsc.gov.in.

There are a total of 187 vacancies, 170 vacancies in the 117th Short Service Commission Course for men and 17 vacancies in the 31st Short Service Commission Women (non-technical) Course.

UPSC CDS Exam (I) 2022: How to check final result

Step 1: Visit the official website— upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for UPSC CDS (I) 2022 result on the homepage

Step 3: View the result and search for your name

Step 4: Download the result for future reference

A total of 198 people have qualified for the exam, 135 men and 63 women against the number of vacancies. The course will commence in April. Candidature of all the candidates is provisional. Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of results for 30 days.

The Commission did not take the medical examination of candidates into account while preparing the list. Verification of documents will be done at the Army Head Quarter.