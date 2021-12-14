scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
UPSC declares DCIO IB final result 2019; here’s how to check

The recruitment exam was conducted on March 8, 2020, in a computer-based test and candidates who qualified the exam were then called for a personal interview. Candidates can check the result at upsc.gov.in

December 14, 2021 10:18:36 am
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) in Intelligence Bureau final result. A total of 27 candidates have been recommended by the commission for the DCIO posts. Candidates can check the result at upsc.gov.in

The recruitment exam was conducted on March 8, 2020, in a computer-based test and candidates who qualified the exam were then called for a personal interview. The interviews were conducted between October 25, 2021 to October 29, 2021. 

UPSC DCIO IB result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: In the what’s new section, click on ‘27 Posts of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB final result’

Step 3: Click on result pdf link

Step 4: In the pdf, check your name and roll number

The result has been declared in the form of pdf which mentions the names and roll numbers of qualified candidates. The marks of interviewed candidates and cut-off marks will be published within 30 days. The selected candidates will work with the Intelligence Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

