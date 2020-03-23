UPSC declares CDS I 2020 results, 7081 qualify for interview

UPSC CDS I results 2020: A total of 7,081 candidates have qualified for the interview round UPSC CDS I results 2020: A total of 7,081 candidates have qualified for the interview round

UPSC CDS I 2020 results: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), (CDS) 2020 examinations. The candidates can check the results through the website- upsc.gov.in.

A total of 7,081 candidates have qualified for the interview round to be conducted by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 150th course commencing in January, 2021 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January, 2021 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (209 F(P)) commencing in January, 2021 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 113th SSC Course (NT)(for Men) commencing in April, 2021 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 27th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in April, 2021.

The recruitment examinations were conducted on February 2, 2020 at various centres across the country.

UPSC CDS results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website (upsc.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF will open

Step 4: Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

All the candidates who have successfully qualified in the written exam are required to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of written result.

The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 60 days.

In case the candidates have any query, they can contact the Union Public Service Commission’s facilitation counter at its campus between 10 am to 5 pm, in person or over telephone No.011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd