UPSC declares CDS I 2020 marks of recommended candidates

Candidates may check the result on the official UPSC website- upsc.gov.in. (Image by Pixabay/ Representational)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the Combined Defence Services I marks for recommended candidates. The results have been declared in the form of a merit list, which consists of marks scored by candidates who were selected in the CDS 1 2020 recruitment process.

The document containing the results for a candidate will include details such as the candidate’s roll number, candidate’s name, score on CDS written examination, score in SSB interview, final total marks, and date of birth. Candidates may check the result on the official UPSC website- upsc.gov.in. The CDS written examination was conducted on February 7 2020, for which results were declared on March 23 2021. A total of 6522 candidates had qualified for the interview round which is conducted by the Service Selection Board (SSB).

UPSC CDS 1 Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘What’s new’ section

Step 3: Click on ‘Marks of Recommended Candidates: Combined Defence Services Examination (1), 2020’

Step 4: Click on the link under ‘Documents’ on the new page that opens

Step 5: A PDF file will open on your screen

Step 6: Press CRTL+F and using the search function, enter your name or roll number to find your result in the merit list

Step 7: Check your result and save the PDF document for future reference

The Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) is conducted twice a year by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), to recruit qualified candidates as officers to academies such as the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), and the Air Force Academy (AFA).