UPSC declares Assistant Director (Hindi Typewriting/ Stenography) results, how to check

UPSC Assistant Director (Hindi Typewriting) results 2019: Union Public Service Commission has declared the results for the posts of Assistant Director (Hindi Typewriting and Stenography). The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website upsc.gov.in.

The recruitment examination was conducted on July 15 for the three vacant posts of Assistant Director in the Central Hindi Training Institute, Department of Official Languages, Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Union Public Service Commission advertised three posts of assistant director (Hindi typewriting and Hindi stenography) in the central Hindi training institute, department of official languages, ministry of home affairs vide advertisement no. 24/2017 (item no. 02, vacancy no. 17122402423 published on 23.12.2017),” read the official notification.

“The commission conducted a computer-based skill test on 15.07.2019. on the basis of computer-based skill test, the commission has shortlisted candidates bearing the following roll nos. “provisionally’. only such candidates who satisfy/fulfill all the eligibility conditions as per advertisement shall be called for interview,” the notification mentioned.

UPSC Assistant Director (Hindi Typewriting/ Stenography) results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: A pdf file with roll number of the selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

