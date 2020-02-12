UPSC CSE vacancies decline for fourth year, under 1000-mark

UPSC CSE 2020 preliminary exam to be held on May 31. (Representational image) UPSC CSE 2020 preliminary exam to be held on May 31. (Representational image)

UPSC CSE 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020 notification. This year, a total of 796 vacancies are to be filled through this exam, a loss of 100 posts (896) from the last year. These vacancies also include 24 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability.

It has been four years since the commission has advertised 1000 vacancies. From 2012 to 2016, UPSC CSE had received over 1000 vacancies from the Central government every year. After 2016, the vacancy numbers have witnessed a decline. This is not just the case with CSE but across all recruitment done through UPSC. The Parliament was recently informed that the number of recruitments in UPSC has declined in the last four years and reached its lowest of 2,352 in 2018-19 .

As many as 3,750 vacancies were reported by the government for recruitment in 2015-16, 3,184 in 2016-17, 2,706 in 2017-18 and 2,353 in 2018-19, it said.

When in 2018, the number of vacancies advertised under UPSC CSE was up from 782 to 896, it was expected that the upward trend would follow from then on, but this year too, the vacancies have gone down by 100 posts.

In 2017, the Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh told Lok Sabha that the country is facing a shortage of over 1,400 IAS and 900 IPS officers. However, the vacancies notified by the government remains low.

This year, the preliminary exam for UPSC CSE and IFS will be held on May 31 (Sunday). To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to clear the preliminary exam followed by the main and interview round.

