UPSC CSE Result: AIR 191 Apoorva Basur wants to revamp healthcare infrastructure in North Karnataka 

Apoorva Basur was going through a mixed bag of emotions ahead of her UPSC Civil Service exam results, however, she is now soaked in excitement after securing 191 rank in her second attempt. A graduate of RV Dental College in Bengaluru, Basur hails from Gangavathi taluk in the Koppal district of Karnataka. She believes that her father Dr. Srikanth Basur who retired as the joint director at the department of health and family welfare has been one of her biggest inspirations to pursue civil service.

“Appa has been a great inspiration for me in my professional life. He has always taught me to be grounded and humble towards seniors and fellow colleagues. That is what I would like to apply to go ahead,” says Basur who wants to join the Indian Administrative Services (IAS).

Hailing from the North Karnataka region that is facing a dire health infrastructure, Basur wants to improve and revamp the health infrastructure when she takes charge. “My objective is to work in the health department and bring in a complete overhaul in the health sector to increase the accessibility to healthcare in many backward regions in North Karnataka,” says the 26-year-old who attempted the UPSC exam for the first time in 2020.

“I was not able to score well in the CSAT paper in 2020 when I appeared for the UPSC exam for the first time. However, during the second attempt, I ensured that I dedicated at least two hours to this paper and spent the remaining eight hours preparing for the rest,” says Basur who is featured in the fifth position among the Karnataka UPSC toppers.