UPSC CSE result 2021: Shruti Sharma topped with 54.56% marks

In the UPSC Civil Services, 2021 final result declared on May 30, 2021, Shruti Sharma had topped this year with 54.56 per cent marks, and Ankita Agarwal bagged the second rank with a score of 51.85 per cent.

This year, a total of 685 candidates have cleared the UPSC CSE exam, out of which there were 508 men and 177 women. From the 685 qualified candidates, 244 are from the General category, 73 from Economically Weaker Section, 203 from Other Backward Classes, 105 from Scheduled Castes and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes.

Format of the exam

The UPSC CSE is an annual exam conducted by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview. The preliminary examination consists of two papers, which are objective type and are worth a maximum of 400 marks. This stage is meant only for screening the candidates. However, the final merit of students is determined on the basis of written (or main) exam and the interview. The latter is worth 275 marks and written is worth 1,750 marks — making it a total of 2,025 marks.

Topper scorers

This year, Sharma scored 932 in the written exam and 173 in the interview round, making her total to be 1,105 marks. The second topper (AIR 2) scored 871 in written exam and 179 in interview round, taking her total to 1,050 marks.

Gamini Singla, whose All India Rank (AIR) was third scored 858 in the main and 187 in the interview (with a total score of 1,045), and the fourth rank holder Aishwarya Verma scored 1,039 (860 in written and 1179 in interview).

Nearly 9,214 candidates had qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination which was held in January this year. Out of the 9,214 candidates, 1,824 candidates qualified for the interview round.

Based on the UPSC CSE 2021 results, the Centre is aiming to fill nearly 749 vacancies — 180 of IAS, 37 of Indian Foreign Service (IFS), 200 of IPS and remaining central Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ service.