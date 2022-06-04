UPSC CSE result 2021: Karnataka topper Avinash V was inspired by Sushma Swaraj

Inspired by the late foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, Avinash V from Davengere is finally on an endeavor to make his mark in the Indian Foreign Services after securing the 31st rank in India in the UPSC results that were announced on Monday. A total of 685 candidates in India and 25 from Karnataka have managed to crack the civic service examination and will be making their foray into IPS, IAS, IFS and other eminent services.

Out of the 25 Karnataka candidates, Avinash emerged as the top scorer of the state.

The 24-year-old comes from a family of hotel business, and his parents had hoped that Avinash would, one day, take the reigns of the family business. However, looking at Avinash’s passion for Civil Services, his parents proudly supported their son’s dream. “I definitely did not expect such a result because it was my first attempt and I did not have any idea about the question paper. Considering the number of candidates who appear for civil service examinations, this endeavor is very unpredictable,” Avinash told The Indian Express.

Before attempting UPSC, Avinash completed his degree and earned a a gold medal from the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru.

While the coronavirus lockdown brought a dark cloud in many people’s lives, it proved to be a turning point in Avinash’s life. “During the pandemic, I realized how public servants were at the forefront of many Covid-19 relief work, especially in the case of evacuation of Indians from other countries. In private jobs, you work for a salary, whereas as a public servant you work for the country. This satisfaction is what made me think seriously about pursuing civil service,” says Avinash.

Recalling his experience of interning under late Sushma Swaraj in 2018, Avinash said, “I was very excited about the kind of assignments I got to work on. I was a part of organising Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Varanasi which is a ‘Know India’ programme of MEA, outreach and assistance to overseas Indians. The exciting part of IFS is also building a long relationship with other countries and learning about the different cultures, traditions and lifestyles.” says Avinash.

Avinash spent at least five to six hours every day for preparation of UPSC exams. “I backed myself with self-confidence and perseverance, which is a challenge in itself. This attitude is what helped me get rid of the uncertainty during the civil service examinations,” he adds.