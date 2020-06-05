UPSC Civil Services Exam prelims in October, check revised recruitment calendar 2020 here

UPSC Exam Calendar 2020: UPSC CSE revised exam calendar to be announced today (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational image) UPSC Exam Calendar 2020: UPSC CSE revised exam calendar to be announced today (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational image)

UPSC Exam Calendar 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services Exam (CSE) prelims on October 4, 2020. The decision was taken during a review meeting held by the commission. Meanwhile, a detailed calendar for all the postponed exam and recruitment activities has been released by the UPSC today.

As per the new calendar, the NDA exam will be held on September 6 and the IES exam will be held on October 16 while the engineering services, and combined medical services exams will be held on August 9 and October 22. The first notification after the lockdown will be released on June 10 for IES 2020.

Read | Fundamentals of cracking UPSC CSE prelims during coronavirus crisis

UPSC CSE Exam pattern

The UPSC CSE preliminary test consists of Paper-I and Paper-II. In the objective type, multiple choice questions are asked that carry a total of 400 marks. For every wrong answer, one-third of the marks assigned to that question are deducted. Paper-I covers seven different areas including science and technology, history and culture, geography, Indian polity, Indian economy, environment and ecology, and current events of national and international importance. In the general studies paper – II, a candidate has to qualify with a minimum of 33 per cent marks. On clearing prelims, candidates have to clear main followed by interview round.

In video | How to prepare for UPSC CSE

CSE is not the only exam that has been postponed this year. UPSC had postponed the release of several notifications as well including the Combined Medical Services Examination and Central Armed Police Forces Examination as well as the NDA and Naval Academy examination.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd