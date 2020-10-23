UPSC CSE Prelims exam 2020 result declared, Main on January 8

UPSC CSE Prelims result at upsc.gov.in. (Express photo by Prem nath Pandey/ Representational)

UPSC Prelims result 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the result for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) preliminary round at upsc.gov.in. The result is also available at upsconline.nic.in. The exam was held amid the pandemic on October 4 and candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results now.

Qualifying candidates will have to now fill the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services Main examination. The DAF will be available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission from October 28 to November 11, till 6 pm. To check if they are on the qualifying list of not, candidates need to follow this procedure –

UPSC Prelims result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A PDF will open, check roll number

Step 4: Fill DAF from October 28 onwards, if qualified

The CSE Main will be held on January 8, 2021. The e-admit card along with the time table of the said exam will be uploaded on the commission’s Website for the eligible candidates around 3-4 weeks before the commencement of the exam, as per the official notice.

The cut-off marks and answer keys of the screening test will be uploaded declaration of the final result. UPSC CSE 2019 topper, Pradeep singh had scored 1072 marks in the exam which is about 52.9 per cent. He had scored 158 out of 275 in the interview and 914 out of 1750 in the written test.

In UPSC CSE 2019 the cut-off marks were 98. For those belonging to EWS category, the marks were 90, 95.34 for OBC category aspirants, 82 for SC and 77.34 for ST candidates…check last three years’ cut-off.

