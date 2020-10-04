scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 04, 2020
Hathras rape case
Live now

UPSC CSE prelims exam 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Check candidates’ reactions, paper analysis, cut-off

UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Prelims Exam 2020 Live Updates: Around 10.58 lakh candidates had registered for UPSC CSE prelims this year. Check candidates' reactions, paper analysis and expected cut-off.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 4, 2020 12:30:05 pm
UPSC Prelims Exam 2020:UPSC prelims are being held on October 4 following COVID-19 guidelines. Representational image/ file

UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Prelims Exam 2020 LIVE: Nearly 10.58 lakh candidates has registered for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination (CSE) prelims that was held today. The candidates who have appeared in the prelims rated the paper as moderate, and the paper followed the pattern of prelims of previous years.

The UPSC has taken special measures owing to COVID-19 guidelines. Among those, the number of exam centres have been increased this year due to social distancing. The recruitment exams are being held at 72 centres and 2,500 sub-centres. The commission has also allowed candidates to change their exam centres, and over 60,000 candidates had availed this option.

Read | UPSC topper Pradeep Singh shares preparation tips

The candidates who had cleared the prelims will appear for main, scheduled to be held on January 8, 2021. The cut-off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS (P) examination will be uploaded on the commission’s websites, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in only after the entire process of the examination is over, that is, after the declaration of the final result.

Live Blog

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Paper analysis, candidates' reactions, expected cut-off

12:30 (IST)04 Oct 2020
Shift 1 of CSE prelims concluded

The paper-1 of the UPSC civil service prelims has been concluded. The shift 1 was held from 9:30 to 11:30 am. The candidates appeared in the exam following the COVID-19 protocol, wearing face masks, and with hand sanitisers

UPSC prelims 2020 UPSC prelims are being held on October 4 following COVID-19 guidelines. Representational image/ file

 

UPSC CSE Prelims 2020 LIVE UPDATES: The candidates need to appear at the exam centres wearing a mask or a face cover, without it, they will not be allowed to enter the centres. Items which candidates cannot carry inside the examination hall include — mobile phone, pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches et al, camera or bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device and calculator. Valuable/expensive items and bags are also not allowed.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd