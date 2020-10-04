UPSC CSE prelims exam 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Check candidates’ reactions, paper analysis, cut-off

UPSC prelims are being held on October 4 following COVID-19 guidelines. Representational image/ file

UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Prelims Exam 2020 LIVE: Nearly 10.58 lakh candidates has registered for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination (CSE) prelims that was held today. The candidates who have appeared in the prelims rated the paper as moderate, and the paper followed the pattern of prelims of previous years.

The UPSC has taken special measures owing to COVID-19 guidelines. Among those, the number of exam centres have been increased this year due to social distancing. The recruitment exams are being held at 72 centres and 2,500 sub-centres. The commission has also allowed candidates to change their exam centres, and over 60,000 candidates had availed this option.

Read | UPSC topper Pradeep Singh shares preparation tips

The candidates who had cleared the prelims will appear for main, scheduled to be held on January 8, 2021. The cut-off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS (P) examination will be uploaded on the commission’s websites, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in only after the entire process of the examination is over, that is, after the declaration of the final result.