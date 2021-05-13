UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021 postponed, exam to be held on October 10: Check new date and latest news update

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday postponed the civil services preliminary examination due to spike in Covid-19 cases in the country. The exam was scheduled to be held in June, however, the commission has announced that UPSC CSE prelims will be held on October 10.

“Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the civil services (preliminary) examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021. Now, this examination will be held on 10th October, 2021,” a statement issued by the commission said

Every year, UPSC conducts civil services examination in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

UPSC has meanwhile deferred all recruitment examination and notification.