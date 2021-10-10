scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 10, 2021
UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 LIVE Updates: Aspirants’ reaction, paper analysis and expected cut-off

UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 LIVE Updates: The exams will be conducted in two shifts on October 10— the morning session began at 9:30 am, while the afternoon session will begin at 2:30 pm.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 10, 2021 1:07:08 pm
upsc, upsc analysis, upsc exam analysis, cse 2021, upsc civil services exam analysis, upsc analysisUPSC CSE 2021 aspirants waiting to enter exam hall in Delhi today. (Photo: Sakshi Saroha)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the Civil Services Examination (CSE) preliminary exam today. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 29 but deferred in wake of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. UPSC CSE prelims is being held today in 77 cities across India.

Read |UPSC CSE prelims 2021 today, check these last minute tips by toppers for revision

As per aspirants, the morning shift paper was balanced. Unlike last two years, over 20 questions were asked from history. The questions were largely from modern art and culture. Around 15-16 questions were asked from polity and the number of questions was the same in the economy section.

As a change, this year some questions were asked in the sports section. There were three questions from sports including one on the cricket test series.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts — the morning session began at 9:30 am, while the afternoon session will begin at 2:30 pm. Candidates are advised to arrive at the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exams. Entry gates will be closed 10 minutes before the exams. No candidates will be allowed inside the examination hall after the closure of the entry gate.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 LIVE Updates: Here's what aspirants have to say

13:07 (IST)10 Oct 2021
Questions on sports find space in morning paper

13:03 (IST)10 Oct 2021
Aspirants' reactions on morning paper

13:02 (IST)10 Oct 2021
UPSC CSE Prelims today

12:48 (IST)10 Oct 2021
Environment remains favourite topic in UPSC CSE 2021

An aspirant told indianexpress.com that this year too, the environment remains favourite topic. However, questions on sports section surprised candidates

upsc, upsc prelims 2021, upsc exam tips About 10 lakh applicants are expected to appear for the UPSC exam 2021. File.

About 10 lakh applicants are expected to appear for the UPSC exam 2021. Candidates appearing for UPSC CSE 2021 prelims will have to qualify to go to the next stage which is the UPSC Mains 2021. A total of 712 vacancies will be filled through the UPSC exam 2021. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with their original photo ID card whose number is mentioned on the e-admit card.

