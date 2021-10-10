UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 LIVE Updates: Aspirants’ reaction, paper analysis and expected cut-off

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the Civil Services Examination (CSE) preliminary exam today. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 29 but deferred in wake of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. UPSC CSE prelims is being held today in 77 cities across India.

As per aspirants, the morning shift paper was balanced. Unlike last two years, over 20 questions were asked from history. The questions were largely from modern art and culture. Around 15-16 questions were asked from polity and the number of questions was the same in the economy section.

As a change, this year some questions were asked in the sports section. There were three questions from sports including one on the cricket test series.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts — the morning session began at 9:30 am, while the afternoon session will begin at 2:30 pm. Candidates are advised to arrive at the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exams. Entry gates will be closed 10 minutes before the exams. No candidates will be allowed inside the examination hall after the closure of the entry gate.