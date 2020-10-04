UPSC CSE Prelims analysis 2020: Candidates rate paper ‘difficult, application-based’

UPSC 2020: Check analysis of prelims. Representational image/ file

UPSC CSE Prelims 2020: The candidates who had appeared in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination (CSE) prelims today have found the paper difficult. Most questions were application-based and from science and technology, economy, while chapters on polity influenced questions in current affairs.

Ruchira Agarwal, a UPSC CSE aspirant said, “The questions on current affairs have significantly come down and were mostly from science and economy, and are application based.” Meanwhile, according to Ruchira, the paper was less difficult than last year. The 21-year-old was quite satisfied with the COVID-19 preparations at her exam centre. She also praised Delhi Metro for the service.

Another candidate, Harshit Bagai said, “Though the questions in science and economy were conventional type but this time, they were slightly tricky. The questions in history were mostly from ancient and medieval periods, while geography section had questions from current affairs.” Harshit, an IT professional, is expecting a cut-off of around 80 to 90.

As per experts, the paper followed the pattern of previous years. According to Abhishek Patil from CSE preparation website — skholar.com, the paper has mostly shifted to application-based than from current affairs. “This year, UPSC asked questions related to agriculture and recent trends on MSP, agri procurements, and on eco-friendly agriculture practices,” he said.

Manoj K Jha, Director, GS Score said that the cut-off this year will remain identical to last year as the paper is unconventional, with questions from current affairs demanding conceptual clarity to solve. “The questions from science and tech, economy was application-based and touched the recent developments worldwide. The questions from political science were conventional type while questions from geography were mostly from agriculture.”

A total of 10.58 lakh candidates applied to appear for the prelims examination which was conducted in two sessions across India to fill IAS, IFS, IPS and other class-I posts in the various departments of the Central Government.

