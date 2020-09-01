UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2020 released, check direct link

UPSC CSE prelims will be held on October 4

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the civil services preliminary examination. All those candidates who have applied for the examination can download their respective cards at the official website — upsc.gov.in.

The exam was earlier postponed on several occasions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam will now be conducted on October 4.

UPSC CSE prelims admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website for the UPSC (upsc.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on the notification for the admit card of the UPSC civil service prelims 2020

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided and submit them

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a print out for further reference.

The exam is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

